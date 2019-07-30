Much anticipated Agra Ondangwa to bring products, services to the masses

WINDHOEK - The much anticipated Ondangwa Agra branch will be opening its doors to the northern community on August 30. The branch will be located at Shop 8, Erf 1300, main road, B1 Ondangwa next to Woermann & Brock.

It will aim to reach out to all communities, by providing nationwide services and comprehensive product ranges, including but not limited to agricultural solutions, building materials, hardware, water equipment, fertilisers, household, and consumer goods.

Agra Limited is a Namibian company, rooted in agriculture which strives to understand the needs of the evolving industry and to provide cost-effective product solutions, personal service and specialised training to clients, enabling them to prosper and grow.

Andries van der Merwe, the Regional Manager for Retail and Wholesale clarified that the reason Agra is opening up a branch in Ondangwa is to bring products and services closer to the masses.

“Agra has recognised the need of farmers within this area with regards to the availability of a wide range of agricultural inputs at affordable prices, including sound and professional advice.

There is a large farming community that does not have access to the inputs required to farm successfully or efficiently and often the large distances travelled to acquire these products hinders producers from farming efficiently, therefore opening a branch in Ondangwa creates the opportunity to improve quality of life, which is what we stand for,” said Van der Merwe.

Ndapewa Neshila, the company spokesperson pointed out that Agra Limited is committed to live by its values of “rooted in our people” and “we serve all”, as with the new branch, Agra will increase its footprint in the northern communal areas and creating jobs for the local community.

“We believe that Agra plays a key role in the value chain of the farmer as we are an important pillar in the agriculture community. One of Agra’s values is “rooted in our people” and therefore it was important to increase our footprint and extend our products and services in order to enhance and assist in the development of agriculture in the area where many opportunities still lie for the community to enlarge and improve farming practices,” explained Neshila.

“We are urging the public to join us on Friday, the 30th of August, for a fun-filled day with awesome specials and fun activities. The public is welcome to enjoy convenient shopping in our new retail space,” added Neshila.

The Ondangwa branch trading hours will be from Monday-Friday 08H00 – 17H00,

Saturday 08H00 – 13H00, Sundays and public holiday-closed.

