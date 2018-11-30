MultiChoice Africa to focus more on African contents

To produce better content and attract customers, the chief executive officer (CEO) of MultiChoice Africa Group, Calvo Mawela, says they will continue to improve their services for the better, and this time they want to focus more on African content and invest in their online offering.

Mawela during the MultiChoice Group Media Showcase in Johannesburg recently said consolidation is a challenge for them as global video entertainment with their competitors getting bigger and stronger. “With the consolidation of different services, the world recognises that companies need to scale up in order to attract customers onto their platforms, and continue to grow their subscriber base,” says Mawela. He adds that even studios are going direct, especial those who used to sell their content onto platforms such as MultiChoice Africa. “However, recently many studios have announced that they will be going straight to consumers with streaming services and Over The Top (OTT) offerings. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for MultiChoice to ensure that the content remains available across all platforms,” he explains.

Although the Pay TV operators are moving into OTT, Mawela believes that strong growth remains in Africa, hence African content is the future for them.

“OTT has played its role in getting people excited about streaming services (younger audiences are not necessarily interested in watching television, they prefer to watch streaming services on mobile devices),” says Mawela. He adds that statistics also shows that despite the proliferation of OTT services on the market, they are seeing a bigger segment of viewing still happening on pay television and free to air (FTA).”

According to Mawela, consumers are not only chasing OTT, but some consumers are chasing content as well. “Customers are chasing the content that is relevant to them. They will get access to all the content that they can get regardless of the platform. As we continue to invest in our online offering, we are able to catch those customers who are only interested in online through our DStv Now and Showmax offerings.” Mawela understands that the African market is well positioned to champion South Africa, and the rest of Africa in this fight through their great content, technology and knowledge of the markets. “We are Africa’s best story teller,” says Mawela, adding that MultiChoice believes in strong local content, sports, and their mission is to deliver the shows that their customers love into their hands and their living rooms.



