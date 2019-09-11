MultiChoice Namibia produces impressive results in challenging economy

WINDHOEK – In an extremely challenging operating environment, that includes a significantly subdued economy, prevailing drought and increased competition, MultiChoice Namibia (MCN) continues to impress by consistently growing its business.

During 2018 MCN, which is majority-owned by Kalahari Holdings (51 percent), which in turn is wholly owned by Swapo Party, managed growth of seven percent on its Digital Satellite Television (DStv) platform and 22 percent on its GOtv platform. The remaining 49 percent is held by parent company, MultiChoice Africa Holdings. During an exclusive interview yesterday with New Era’s Inside Business, MultiChoice Namibia managing director Roger Gertze insisted that with its comprehensive viewing packages, coupled with a customer-centric approach and a wide range of leading content over a wide range, the company does not really have any competition in the market. Without mentioning internet streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by name, Gertze remained steadfast that MCN’s business model will continue to produce successful results provided they continue to focus on customer service as well as relevant and quality content.

“We welcome competition because we believe we have the best offering on the market,” said a confident Gertze. He emphasised the costliness of securing an internet connection with sufficient speed to avoid the frustration of buffering and also noted the availability of the world wide web, particularly in more rural areas. “In the end it remains up to customers to make up their own minds,” said Gertze.

The MD noted that DStv also offers its own streaming service and provides a digital application allowing access to all subscribed channels on any mobile device via the DStv Now App.

MCN has produced consistent growth since its inception in 1992, when it was founded as first joint venture outside South Africa. Today, MCN boasts 150 permanent staff and four branches throughout the country which are supported by 13 agencies and 84 accredited installers, many of whom have been with the company since the beginning. The company has also contracted over 200 local retailers, the most recent of which is Pep Namibia that came on board last week. During the last two years MCN has also teamed up with some 15 payment vendors to make subscription payments virtually hassle-free.

In fact, MCN recently spent N$1.3 million to upgrade six selected agencies to better accommodate customer needs. The agencies upgraded are in Lüderitz, Keetmanshoop, Mariental, Otjiwarongo, Tsumeb and Grootfontein.

Gertze added that in order to ensure constant growth, electricity services should continue to be rolled out to areas where it is needed and prevailing drought conditions need to improve to provide sustainable employment.

“We will continue to provide customers with the extraordinary service they deserve. We will continue to bring the appropriate partners on board, including retailers and pay partners and we will continue to build on our relevant content offering,” Gertze said.

