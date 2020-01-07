Multiple deaths reported in Oshikoto Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA - A total of seven people died during the course of last week, from various factors such as lighting, drowning and car accidents in Oshikoto Region.

Regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua confirmed.

In a recent incident, Katjiua said a five-year-old boy succumbed to injuries sustained after a Toyota Hilux double-cab he was travelling in hit a tree about 20 kilometres from Oshivelo on the Tsumeb road.

It is alleged that lights of the oncoming vehicle blinded the driver. Six other occupants sustained varying injuries.

The deceased was identified as Lineekela Asser.

In another car accident, a 40-year-old man from Omatunda village of Odibo in Ohangwena region died on the spot when the Toyota Condor he was travelling in overturned 40 kilometres from Oshivelo towards Omuthiya.

It is alleged the rear left tyre burst, leading the driver to lose control. There were seven occupants in the car and all headed to Walvis Bay.

The deceased was identified as Titus Kandukeinge Shihmana.

Furthermore, Katjiua said two people died after they were struck by lighting while herding animals to the kraal.

“The first incident involves a 45-year-old Paulus Hafeleinge Shitaleni, who was struck while busy in the kraal. The incident happened at Onambiga village, while the second victim, a 15-year-old Sevelus Ndeevelo from Okatope Komulavi village, was struck while herding donkeys from the mahangu field, with the intention of taking them to the kraal,” stated Katjiua.

The police also opened an inquest following the death of a 75-year-old Shavuuka Leonard, who collapsed in his mahangu field at Omapalala village. A case of drowning was also reported at Onaame village, Oniipa area, where a 32-year-old drowned after he attempted to swim in an earthen dam.

Special Field Force Divers from Oshana Region retrieved his body, and the victim was identified as Indila Iipinge.

Still in Oshikoto, it is further reported that a man died hours after allegedly consuming alcohol in Tsumeb.

“It is alleged that the deceased Bernard Naobeb, 37, came back from his usual drinking place of Omatala at around 20h00 on Saturday, complaining of a throat pain and refused to eat. Later on, at around 03h40, the deceased allegedly started gasping for air and died shortly,” stated the crime report.

