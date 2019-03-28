Murder accused gets bail of N$2000

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Bail was granted yesterday to a 35-year old male murder accused in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court.

Appearing before Magistrate Philanda Christiaan, Quintin Calvin Scott was informed by the State, represented by Marlin Adams that there were no more objections for his bail and therefore it is proposed that he may be granted bail for N$5000.

After a request for a reduction in the bail amount by the accused’s legal representative, the court then granted bail fixed to an amount of N$2 000 with certain conditions attached to it.

The accused has then been warned by Magistrate Christiaan not to commit any crime related to violence whilst out on bail. He must furthermore report once a week on a Monday to the station commander of the Keetmanshoop Police Station between the hours of 07h00 and 16h00. In addition, the accsused should not interfere with police investigations and he should also not leave the district of Keetmanshoop without the knowledge of the investigation officer.

The case was then postponed to 06 June 2019 for further police investigations.

Bail was previously denied on grounds it was not in the interest of the public and fear existed that the accused might interfere with witnesses and the other reason was that the investigation was not yet completed.

It is alleged that Scott stabbed the victim, Jean Louw in the neck with a sharp object after an altercation on 26 September 2018 at Krönlein in Keetmanshoop. The victim later on succumbed to his injuries at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital.



2019-03-28 08:53:34 4 days ago