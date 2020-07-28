Murder accused to get new trial date

A twenty-one-year-old man on trial for the murder of Rafael Romanus Marishane in May 2014 is scheduled to get a new trial date.

Faizel Jason Minnies’ case was put on hold for him to be allocated the trial date for the murder case to resume.

Minnies, who appeared on bail, was informed the court would postpone his case to 25 September to enable it to schedule a new trial date.

Minnies is currently on trial on a charge of murder. The prosecution alleges Minnies intentionally killed Marishane by stabbing him with a knife in Otjomuise, Windhoek, between the period 5 and 7 May 2014.

The post-mortem report indicated Marishane died from a penetrating wound to the heart inflicted on him from the back.

It is alleged the deceased left his home for a drink at a local bar but was never seen again only to be discovered with a stab wound by locals a few days later.

Minnies denies guilt. He testified during his bail application that the deceased was already stabbed the moment they started having an argument which later led to them wrestling.

According to his version, he together with other friends were out drinking in the vicinity of Otjomuise on the date in question. The deceased came running towards him after he got robbed by someone else.

After the ordeal, a tussle between Minnies and the deceased occurred and allegedly his friend Quinton Cloete (24) handed him a knife so that he could stab the deceased for him to leave him alone. Minnies said he attempted to stab him but he missed and the deceased fled the scene and walked into a bar leaving the two behind.

Minnies was initially charged alongside Cloete, however, due to lack of evidence the prosecutor general decided not to charge him with murder.

– mamakali@nepc.com.na

