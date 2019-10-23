Murder case moved to 2020

WINDHOEK - The case of a 20-year-old woman who is accused of having killed her ex-lover last year is set to proceed in 2020 after the police failed to complete their investigations on time.

The accused, Hannely Unotjari Karukua, is currently charged with one count of murder for allegedly stabbing Thomas Nicolas Alweendo, 25, to death on 5 July 2018.

The matter is set to return in court on 25 February 2020.

The case was on the roll for the prosecutor-general’s decision which was, however, not available.

According to state prosecutor Victoria Likius, the prosecutor-general sent the docket back to the police for the investigating officer to carry out additional investigations.

Likius further informed the court that such investigations are still not yet complete.

Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo gave a final remand for the police to complete their investigations and for the matter to be forwarded to the prosecutor-general for a decision.

The prosecution alleges that Karukua intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Alweendo when she inflicted the stab wounds. It is alleged that Alweendo and Karukua dated for about two months last year but were separated at the time of the incident.

Alweendo died after he was stabbed with a knife in the neck and head.

It is alleged that Karukua carried out the act in Okuryangava with the help of a male friend.

According to the police reports, the three allegedly got into an argument after Alweendo damaged the tyres of his friend’s car.

An eyewitness said the two went behind the shebeen where a heated argument led to the stabbings.

During the scuffle, a friend of Alweendo allegedly stabbed Karukua twice in the head and thereafter Karukua retaliated by stabbing Alweendo in the neck.

Alweendo’s friend was arrested but was later released.



