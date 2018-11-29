Murder case of brother over N$20 postponed 

WINDHOEK - The Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday postponed to January next year the case of a man who stands accused of killing his brother over N$20.

Making an appearance from police custody Immanuel Nepela, 28, was informed that his case will be back in court in January 2019. The state informed the court that police investigations have been completed and the docket summarised to be forwarded to the prosecutor general for a decision.

The prosecution is charging Nepela with a count of murder for what it deems as an intentional and unlawful killing of his older brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa. Nghiyolwa died on June 19 after he was stabbed with a knife at Ehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Windhoek.

Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood the previous week to Nepela who sold grilled pieces of meat. The agreement was that Nepela would repay Nghiyolwa the N$20 debt later in the day for the firewood.

Later on, the brothers got into a heated argument, and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa who dislocated his arm and strangled him which caused him to pass out for some time.

The following day family members allegedly suggested the brothers should be separated and Nepela was told to move out of their shared shack. Furthermore, it was suggested Nepela should relocate to the north, which he refused. Witnesses indicate that Nepela was later seen that night crying while following the main road, holding a bloodstained knife, saying that he had just killed his own brother. In October, Nepela denied guilt when he took a no guilty plea during his preliminary plea before Magistrate Surita Savage. Nepela did not furnish the court with a plea explanation leaving it up to the state to prove its case against him.

Nepela who is currently in police custody could not be released on bail during his first appearance as the state strongly opposed the notion. The court postponed the matter to January 23, 2019, remanding Nepela in police custody.

2018-11-29 09:20:47 1 months ago