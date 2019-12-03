Murder case postponed for PG decision

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - The case of an adult male accused of fatally stabbing another man last year in Keetmanshoop has been remanded until 20 February 2020, pending the Prosecutor-General’s (PG) decision.

Quinton Scott made yet another appearance before Magistrate Melissa Munganda in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate’s Court yesterday, where he was informed that the awaited PG decision was not yet available; hence, his case has been remanded accordingly.

When extending his bail, Mungunda cautioned the accused to strictly adhere to the conditions attached to his bail until his next court appearance. Scott should not involve himself in violent-related crimes again, abstain from interfering with police investigations, report to the Keetmanshoop police station once a week (Mondays between 07H00 and 16H00), and lastly, not leave the district of Keetmanshoop without the permission of his investigating officer as part of his bail conditions.

It is alleged by the state that Scott stabbed the victim Jean Louw with a sharp object in the neck, after an argument erupted between them at the Krönlein residential area on 26 September 2018. Louw later died at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital.

2019-12-03 06:55:39 | 20 hours ago