Murder docket sent back to investigating officer

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor general has sent back the docket of a 21-year-old woman who is in custody for allegedly killing her pensioner lover to the investigating officer.

The investigating officer dealing with the case has been given additional instructions that must be complied with in order for the prosecutor general to make her decision in the matter.

The prosecutor general is expected to decide whether to prosecute or not, what charges to prosecute on and where the accused will stand trial.

The accused, Victoria Goreses, 21, has been detained at Wanaheda Police Station since her arrest in February 2018 for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, 70. Nathame died on February 25, 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body. It is alleged that the couple got into an argument on the date in question.

The argument got physical and Goreses allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times. Allegedly, the couple were arguing about fidelity matters, as Nathame had accused Goreses of being an unfaithful partner.

During her preliminary plea, Goreses took a no guilty plea, citing that she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame that fateful date in question.

Last year, Goreses had to undergo mental observation on the state’s request as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court.

The state wanted to find out if Goreses is fit to stand trial, and if she was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time the alleged crime of which she is accused of having committed.

However, according to her medical report, she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions. The report concluded that although she indicated that she acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she has done.

During her appearance before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo in Katutura Magistrates Court last week, Goreses had her case remanded finally to August 13 for further investigations.

