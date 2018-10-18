Murder for maize meal accused granted bail

WINDHOEK - Nearly several months in police custody, Paulina Dreyers a woman accused of fatally stabbing her relative to death over maize meal in February was on Tuesday released on bail of N$1,000 in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Ndeshitila Shapumba granted bail to Dreyers. Part of her bail conditions is that Dreyers should make it to court for the scheduled sessions or risk having the court issue a warrant of arrest against her.

Dreyers faces a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The charge is in connection with the death of her family member Natasha Geingos, 27. The prosecution alleges the mother of two children, aged five and three, intentionally killed Geingos by stabbing her with a knife on February 24.

Dreyers died from a stab wound to the chest in the informal settlement of Okahandja Park. It is further alleged the two got into an argument over maize meal which Dreyers received from the food bank.

Geingos allegedly asked for maize meal from Dreyers who refused her request upon their return from the shebeen. An eyewitness explained that Geingos poured the maize meal on the floor. This act allegedly angered Dreyers who in a blink of an eye took out a knife and stabbed her cousin.

Having committed the gruesome act, Dreyers fled to her relative’s home where she was later arrested by the police.

During her first appearance in court, Dreyers denied guilt, stating that she never intentionally wanted to kill her cousin.

She explained that she drew the knife because Geingos would not stop pestering her about the maize meal.

During court proceedings Dreyers was informed that investigations into her murder case are yet to be completed.

According to state prosecutor Peter Smit, there are some witness statements that are still outstanding.

Magistrate Shapumba postponed the matter for further police investigations to November 29.



2018-10-18 09:13:10 2 months ago