Murder suspects denied bail at Ohangwena

ONGWEDIVA – Two men, accused of murder, were denied bail when they made their first appearance in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Jeremia Ndamonako (30) and Hamalwa Ngenokesho (24) were remanded in custody until 21 October for further investigation.

It alleged the duo assaulted a 37-year-old to death on Saturday evening at Otaukondjele village in the Eenhana constituency.

Regional crime investigations coordinator in Ohangwena region Deputy Commissioner Zachariah Amakali said the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and left him for death.

“The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim by beating him all over his body with dry sticks. The victim sustained serious injuries and left him at the scene where he was discovered the next morning,” said Amakali.

After he was discovered a day after the assault, the victim was transported to Eenhana State hospital and was further transported to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for further medical treatment.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-08-21 09:45:42 | 9 hours ago