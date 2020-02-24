Mushe on local is lekker tour in April Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

The Omunangeshefa singer, Albert Uulenga, well known by his stage name Mushe, will be hosting his first concert local is lekker this year from 2 to 5 April 2020 in all regions around the country.

The development music project, powered by his latest album #CotaMushe, is aimed to develop the music industry by providing more opportunities for the artists to participate.

The first event will start in Grootfontein, Otjozondjupa region. The multi-award winning artist and entrepreneur has shown growth in not just his music but his business as well.

He said through the projects that he is working on, he will be empowering upcoming artists, not only to focus on themselves, but to perfect their art and give fans what they want.

Local is lekker, which translates ‘local is good’ from Afrikaans, is going to be more than just a music concert. According to the Kwaito star, there will also be an exhibition for SMEs.

“We have worked hard to put this concert together and I am certain this will be one of the greatest shows in the country this year. We are also giving opportunities to young entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and businesses, while at the same time giving our fans the best time of their lives,” Mushe’s manager January Evula told Entertainment Now!. Some of the artists who will be performing at the big concert are Tulisan and Amazonkies. Others are yet to be announced.

The hardworking and inspiring artist was recently selected ambassador of the Unam squash club. According to the coach of the club, Tyc Kakeshongo, Mushe will be representing the club and promoting it.

