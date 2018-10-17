Mushelenga reappoints NHE Board

WINDHOEK - The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, yesterday reappointed the Board of Directors for the National Housing Enterprise for the period October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2021.

The Board Members are Sam Shivute (Chairperson), Oscar Capelo, Aisha Isaak, Petrina Ndahafa Nakale and Elton !Gaoseb.

“Your reappointment comes at a right time when I as your line minister has been charged by His Excellency the President with the task of drafting the Urbanisation and Spatial Development Policy that will do away with the shacks and enter a new epoch of proper housing for our people. In providing housing NHE should therefore work closely with the ministry and local authorities to share ideas in the design of low-cost houses that maintains a considerate standard of living,” said Mushelenga.

He implored NHE to provide affordable houses of not more than N$500 000 and suggested consideration must be given to high-quality houses.

NHE Chairperson Shivute pledged the Board’s support to the minister and reiterated his message that land must be made available for servicing and development. “We cannot build houses in the air,” said Shivute, stressing, “we need land.” Mushelenga also noted that to assist in making an informed decision regarding the Board appointments he requested a report from auditing firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers, on which basis he considered the extension of the Board.

“One of the positive feedbacks from the report is the tremendous achievement of the Board during their short period in office,” said Mushelenga.

He concluded that housing has gained prominence as one of the key national development priorities and an important vehicle for addressing poverty and inequality as well as for bringing about social harmony, economic advancement and ensuring political stability.

