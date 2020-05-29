Music Festival moved to 2021 Strauss Lunyangwe Entertainment Khomas

The much anticipated DONLUMusicFestival has been called off until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Entertainment Now!, founder of the DONLU Africa Llewelyn Adams said it was not an easy decision; they had to go over it several times, taking into account every possible outcome even when restrictions are lifted. ‘’Yes, restrictions might be relaxed by August, but there are no guarantees that gatherings will be allowed by then, so as opposed to sitting and waiting, we had to make a decision that will be in the best interest of everyone involved,’’ he explained.

As plans get underway for the 2021 music festival, Adams said all parties were consulted, including sponsors who were in agreement it was the best decision to make and it would give them more time to plan efficiently.

The DONLU founder said they are not far from reaching their 3 million marks as they will be launching the milestone with another innovative idea. ‘’We aren’t too far off our 3 million streams, but more light will be shed on this in the next two weeks as we get ready to launch the app,’’ he ended.

Adams took to his Facebook page to officially announce the postponement earlier this week, which read: “This was not an easy decision to make especially seeing the support has been so overwhelming, to say the least. With the directive that all large gatherings are prohibited until post the state of emergency, all we were left with was to postpone the event to 2021. We all have to play our part in preventing the further spread of the #Covid-19 and the wellbeing of the artists, band members, festival attendees, the crew and more is of utmost importance. I cannot thank each and everyone enough for their support. We look forward to an even bigger and better #DONLUMusicFestival in 2021

Do keep it locked to our social media pages as we will be hosting various online shows to keep you entertained”.

