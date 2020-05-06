Mutete with chakalaka Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

This lockdown has made us all open up our fridges, pantries and hearts to the needs of people around us and in our community. Mutete is one of those things you receive as part of a care package from Kuku. This mutete came from the ever lush Kavango region, straight from my Kuku’s hands. Here is how I love to make it...

INGREDIENTS

2 cups Dried mutete

1 tin Chakalaka

1 medium. Onion

1TBSP. Tomato paste

1tsp. Kapana spice (optional)

1tsp. Dried chilli (optional)

1TBSP. Unsalted butter

Oil for frying

Salt & pepper to taste

PREP

Mutete has a slightly bitter taste to it and usually, mine is a little sandy. I usually soak it overnight. If I don’t have time on my side, I soak it in warm water for an hour and run it under the water with a spaghetti strainer (it helps get rid of the sand). Boil it for 15 minutes and change the water before I start cooking it.

METHOD

Boil the mutete for 15-20 minutes on medium heat.

Remove the mutete and fry your chopped onion with oil. You may add your spice at this stage (chakalaka is usually spicy enough for me).

Add your mutete back and cook for 10 minutes on medium heat. Add the can of chakalaka and tomato paste along with the butter. Add a 4 tablespoon of water to and let it simmer. Keep stirring it so that it doesn’t stick to the bottom. You may add the dried chilli now. ENJOY!

NOTE - Mutete is an excellent side for fish, lucky star, chicken or red meat. Even on its own with pap its a hit.

To complement the flavour of the chakalaka you may opt to use a curry spice instead of kapana spice.

I hope you guys are coping and staying safe during this lockdown period. Happy and healthy eating. Please so follow @IlaTulye kitchen on Instagram and Twitter. We upload recipes and fun food things there.

