Mutorwa demands RCC to be well run

Victoria Kaapanda

ONGWEDIVA – Works and transport minister John Mutorwa said the “bad and unethical leadership”, which rocked the RCC should be a thing of the past.



Mutorwa this week addressed staff members of the Roads Authority (RA) and the Roads Contractor Company (RCC) at a joint meeting held in Ongwediva.



The minister clarified the different roles of the two entities, including their mandates, duties and functions.

“The object of the RA is to manage the national road network in accordance with section 16 to achieve a safe and efficient road sector,” maintained Mutorwa.



He further recited that Section 16 of the Act explains and outlines in broad terms and detail how and what the RA must do to efficiently manage the national road network.



He explained that the objective of the RCC, in accordance with Section 4 of Act 14 of 1999, is to undertake work relating to the construction or maintenance of roads.



Mutorwa also elaborated the inter-dependent or symbiotic existential relationship between the RA and RCC.

He declaimed the RA shall itself not undertake any work, for the construction or maintenance of any road, but shall cause such work to be done by any outside contractor with whom the RA has entered into a contract.

The minister further clarified that the operation issues of the RCC have been referred to the Cabinet Committee on Treasury (CCT) by the cabinet for investigation, advice and recommendation.



“One of the issues the cabinet referred to CCT was or is to consider the possible closer working together between the RA and RCC as per the two institutions’ legal mandate – as clearly articulated in the RA Act.

The challenges and problems bedevilling RCC are largely the results of bad and unethical leadership.”

