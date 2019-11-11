N$23m logistics hub for Arandis

ARANDIS - An ambitious logistics hub and truck port project that will capitalise on the increased cargo destined for the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) via the port of Walvis Bay was launched on Friday in Arandis.

The project is a joint venture between the Arandis Town Council and Bena Capital (Pty) Ltd.

The aim is to create an industrial hub at Arandis with the focus on providing tailor-made logistic support to the Namibian logistics industry, create employment and contribute to the Arandis economy, while developing a hub that will be of service to companies outside the rust belt of Arandis.

The N$23 million project is funded by the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) and Total Namibia and will provide services such as refilling and maintenance of trucks and other vehicles, warehousing, a container terminal and cold storage, among others.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua said the project signifies Namibia’s commitment to the Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan that guides strategic framework infrastructure development in Southern Africa.

“The project supports the core mandate of the Ministry of Works and Transport to improve and fulfil an enabling environment for the Namibian business sector, its people and the entire Sadc region to prosper,” Mutjavikua said.

Bena Capital project promoter Sylvanie Beukes emphasised the importance of public-private partnership and the pivotal role it will play in realising Arandis as a leading gateway for transport cargo in Africa and beyond.

“That particular potential was realised when Total Namibia and DBN got on board. DBN seems to have mapped out a growth trajectory of infrastructure within Namibia and they are backing it up with their money,” Beukes noted.



2019-11-11 07:27:29 | 23 hours ago