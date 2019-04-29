N$70 000 worth of cannabis seized in Tsumeb

OMUTHIYA – Police in Oshikoto Region last week raided a house in Tsumeb’s Nomtsoub location and seized cannabis worth N$70 600.

The suspect, Agustinus Siwara Sitaka, 31, was arrested and appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court where he was denied bail.

He remains in custody and his case was postponed to May 7 for further police investigation.

According to Oshikoto police detective, Chief Inspector Edna Nawa, the drug bust was part of the police’s Easter long weekend operation.

Nawa said that during the search, the police found 15 and a half parcels of cannabis.

New Era last week reported a similar incident that happened nearly two weeks ago, where police in the //Kharas Region seized 216 kg of cannabis worth N$1.8 million.

The suspects were arrested after members of the police observed suspicious movements of people offloading a heavy truck they passed near the B1, and upon further investigation came across the massive consignment of cannabis.

In another related drug case, The Namibian also last week reported that customs officers at the Trans-Kalahari border post in Omaheke intercepted a Namibian truck which was couriering cannabis worth nearly N$2 million from South Africa to Namibia via Botswana.

The drugs were discovered after customs officials referred it (the truck) to a scanner, where an image revealed undeclared goods.

Upon physical inspection of the goods, it was found to be cannabis packed in black travellers’ bags. A total of 191 parcels with a street value of N$1.9 million were discovered and confiscated

In that week, a South African national was also arrested at the same border post after immigration officials found 258 packets of cannabis with a street value of N$613 000 hidden in a false compartment of the bakkie’s canopy he was driving, reported The Namibian.

2019-04-29 09:22:51 5 hours ago