Nadapanda's Travel Guide - My recommendations

With the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all still fighting; nothing is as it was. One of the hardest-hit sectors is the tourism industry, and to salvage the little they can, lodges have specials running to encourage domestic travel amongst Namibians.

There are currently more specials than one can count, but here is a list of four that I recommend. I have tried to be as budget inclusive as possible.

1. Mowani Mountain Camp.

This cosy camp is in Damaraland, some kilos outside Twyfelfontein. A sedan will definitely get you through; however, an off-roader is probably an easy recommendation. The lodge’s rates currently start at N$1 150 per person per night, inclusive of breakfast and dinner. Mowani Mountain Camp is without a doubt one of the most beautiful lodges in the country. If you can, make that payment and go today!

2. Desert Hills Lodge

The Desert Hills Lodge is fairly new, having only opened its doors in June 2018. It is a mere 30 kilometres from the Naukluft gate (Sossusvlei), a perfect location for Deadvlei visitors. Currently, the lodge has an N$850 per person per night offering, inclusive of breakfast and dinner. If Deadvlei is something you’ve always wanted to experience, this may be the time.



3. Ngepi Camp

I rave about this camp a lot! It is perfect: the people, the food, the service – did I mention the food? It is perfectly located in Divundu, just some kilos off-road (a sedan can get through). A weekend for two, right now, will cost you below N$2 000. Imagine? Experience the mighty Kavango through Ngepi. Believe me, you will not regret it.



4. Divava Resort

Easily one of the best resorts in the country, it is running a rate of N$980 pp/per night, inclusive of breakfast and a three-course dinner. The resort has one of the best spas and unforgettable boat rides.

Should you need further consolation on the above, please do not hesitate to contact me:

Facebook: Ndapanda Haininga

Twitter: @lahyahaininga

Instagram @__ndapanda



2020-09-18 12:42:20 | 2 days ago