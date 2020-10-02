Nakathila excited by return to action Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) global junior lightweight champion Jeremiah Nakathila says he is extremely excited to return to the ring next month when the MTC Nestor Sunshine Academy hosts a boxing bonanza in Windhoek. The event is scheduled for 7 November 2020 and will be held behind closed doors.

Speaking to the New Era yesterday, Nakathila, who is currently ranked third in the world by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) said he is excited to trade leather again after months without doing what he likes.

Nakathila who will be headlining the main bout at the event when he faces Immanuel Andeleki in an eight-round junior lightweight said although he is set to face a local opponent, he doesn’t take this match lightly.

“Yes of course I am very excited to be back in the ring again after months of preparation, I think the promoters did a great job to come up with something like this where most of us will test what we’ve been training for the past few months,” Nakathila said.

“With me, every fight is serious, it can be a local fight, but I don’t take this as a joke. I am always training hard and I train to win. So, there is no such thing as relaxing because it’s a local guy that I will easily defeat. I don’t do that, whatever fight I am pinned in I takes it serious. By November, I will be ready,” he said.

Promoter Nestor Tobias said that he was determined to put up a fight for local boxers to compete. “We have been showing our commitment to our country and we are proud to continue with the tradition of uniting our nation through boxing and sport in general,” said Tobias. “Our boxers remain committed and they are ready to shine again. We, unfortunately, cannot give all our boxers an opportunity on the day, but we have a full card to accommodate as many boxers and will be planning another event in December. The fans will, unfortunately, have to watch the fight on television and we are busy finalising with the NBC to broadcast this event live as well as considering different live streaming services.”

Also, in action on the day will be Michel Bernard who will face Frans Naanda in a four-round lightweight duel. While Philipus ‘Energy’ Nghitummbwa will confront Nelle Costa in a four-round super bantamweight.

In the junior middleweight four-round, Charles Shinima will go toe-to-toe with Steven Shimbonde. Paulinus ‘John John’ Ndjolonimus will take on Joseph Nghihangwa in a middleweight eight-round match.

Namibia’s fast-rising boxer Harry Simon Junior will take on Rafael Iita in a junior welterweight four-round match. Meanwhile, Mikka Shonena will exchange leathers with Mendu Kaangundue in a six-round welterweight.

