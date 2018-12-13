Nakathila to face Prince Dlomo

WINDHOEK - Jeremiah “Low Key” Nakathila will not defend his WBO Africa Lightweight against Prince Dlomo from South Africa.

Nakathila was initially set to defend his title against Toto Helebe but due to unforeseen circumstances, he now has a new opponent, Dlomo. The fight will take place on the 28th of this month at The Castle, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nakathila now boast with an impressive record of 17 fights, 16 wins and only one controversial loss against Chuprakov from Russia.

“This fight is important for Nakathila because he is now rated number 3 in the world, and two days after his title defence, the world champion in this division will defend his world title against the number one rated opponent Chuprakov from Russia. This means that Nakathila has to keep on fighting and keep on winning to take either the mandatory or number two ranking and anything can happen when you enjoy such a rating. This boy is definitely our next world champion and one of our objectives is to get him in the ring for a world title shot in 2019,” said Nestor Tobias.

“Well it is a pity that I cannot fight Helebe anymore but I am ready to fight anyone and I know how important this fight is for me in getting me closer to my world title dream. I will therefore go out there and do my best and defend my title successfully for the 5th consecutive time,” added a confident Nakathila.

