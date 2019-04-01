Naku elects new Secretary General …Ace Mutelo back in the fold

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Karate Union (Naku) at its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Windhoek on Saturday discussed some proposed constitutional amendments and to elect a new Secretary-General.

The well-attended Naku AGM approved a change in the financial year of Naku from 30 June to 31 December each year.

At the gathering, Ace Mutelo was dully elected Secretary-General to take up the coordination of the Naku Secretariat. The EGM also fulfilled the Namibia Olympic Committee (NNOC) requirement of electing the Athletes Representative.

The latter will also sit on the Naku Executive Committee whilst the vacant positions of treasurer and team manager are yet to be filled by the Executive Committee as directed by the EGM.

At the EGM, Sensei Wikus Oberholster and Naku long-serving former coach Leonard Martin, were both confirmed as chairpersons of the referees commission and technical committees respectively. The EGM was presided by Naku President Cornelius D’Alton.

The union is set to host the Region 5 championships in the coastal town of Swakopmund from 23 to 25 of next month.

Newly installed SG General Mutelo is optimistic about prospects for the development of karate in Namibia. He however pleaded for support from the business community to compliment government’s efforts towards the progress of karate.

Mutelo called on the business community to come in as possible sponsors of the Region 5 karate championships, stating that Naku has win-win propositions in this regard.



2019-04-01 11:01:48 1 days ago