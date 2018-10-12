Nalitye MTV Base talent search finalist

Namibian born personality, Nalitye Shan (21), currently based in South Africa (SA), has reached another milestone as one of the top three finalists in the 2018 MTV Base VJ Search.

The winner will be announced on October 17. Shan was announced as a finalist together with Ntandose Mosibi from Daveyton, and Angolan Jonatao Morais, who are all based in Malvern East, in Johannesburg. “MTV Base is perfect platform that reflect my life and my habits,” says the excited Nalitye, adding that she is passionate about people, music and different cultures, or anything related to the art industry. The search is to discover the 2018 MTV Base VJ peaks as MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and The Colourful Fruity Cooler programme.

According to MultiChoice Africa, all the three contestants rose above the challenges by serving their best “Live Life in Colour” personas, and have triumphantly surpassed more than 5000 applicants from their major cities where they operates from, throughout the search. This week’s challenges included unprepared press trips and interviewing guest judges; the likes of local television personalities, MTV Base behind the story host, Pearl Thusi, South Africa’s most loved comedians and many others. The contestants also displayed their co-hosting skills while presenting alongside 2017 MTV Base VJ Search winner, Tshego Koke.

The winner of the 2018 MTV Base VJ Search will receive a 12-month contract with MTV Base and stand a chance to host the MTV Base show. In this role, the new VJ gets the opportunity to interview local and global stars, MC much sought after events, attend world best international awards shows, grace the glitzy red carpet and travel the continent and world as an ambassador for MTV Base, all while showing the rest of SA and the world how to ‘Live Life in Colour’.

Nalitye says she always have passion for television, has worked at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as a TV presenter on a kiddies entertainment show called ‘Frenzy Special’ as well as on a teen entertainment show called ‘Just Teenz’. The talent search competition for MTV Base VJ has opened doors for the likes of international personalities, Sizwe Dlomo, Sandile Ntshingila, Nomuzi Mabena and Tshego Koke.





