NAMAs 2019 on track

WINDHOEK – The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) committee last weekend went searching for suitable presenters at an event held at the NBC headquarters. The organisers cast the net wide in search for presenters, as it has always been an integral part of the NAMAs' experience.

The vetting process of the entries received by was finalised three weeks ago and judges are sorting out the songs that made it into their specific categories and trimming down the shortlisted artistes.

MTC’s Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager, John Ekongo said it was an experience to scout the industry for new talent, with the aim to enhance and provide a new experience to the audience and the chosen talents.

‘‘Often times, depending on what the theme is for the awards, the Executive Committee in wide consultation with the technical, production and creative committees will headhunt or find a fit for purpose hosting personality to simply raise the profile of the NAMAs on the night,’’ explained Ekongo.

He further added that characters that the committee looked at were plenty but, eloquence, dynamic and clear ability to wow a crowd with stage presence were the key factors they looked for but also mentioned that they took into consideration previous experience in presenting.

The NAMAs 2019 entries opened on 1 April 2019 and invited all Namibian artistes with music, either singles or albums, commercially released between 1 December 2017 and 30 November 2018. Applicants were required to submit their entries by completing printed forms or via the secure online electronic entry system. The application period ended on 26 April 2019.

The NAMAs 2019 will host 25 categories and there is one, new category, ‘Artiste of the Year. The artistes will compete in the following categories: Afrikaans, Damara Punch, Oviritje, Soukous/Kwasa, Afro Pop, Gospel, Kwaito, R&B, Rap/Hip Hop, House, Reggae, Traditional, Collaboration, Single, Newcomer, Music video, Song of the Year, Pan African Artiste, Best Album, Best Group, Producer, Lifetime Achiever and the new category, Artiste of the Year.



