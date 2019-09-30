Namas nominee expresses culture through music

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Namibian musical group O,com member ‘Junoxz’ who performed at the recent Namas musical awards ceremony remains confident that their group will sooner than later reap rewards through their dedication and commitment.

Being nominated for the category Best Group and Collaboration, this young guy who hails from Opuwo explained to New Era that they produce music in their home language called Oludhimba with songs comprising of Afro-Pop and Dance Hall music. “We released an album called ‘Kings of Culture’ last year, selling a lot of copies (hard copies and on-line) whereby we are also awaiting royalties from Nascam for our music aired on radios and TV,” the artist boasted.

‘Junoxz’ further explained that their music speaks more about love, social issues and promotes African languages and the African culture at large. “We love music, the African culture and African pop music. So, our goal is to blend our culture with Afro-pop and create a new trend of Afro. The lyrics to our songs are in Oludhimba, which is a language in northwest Namibia. The Ovadhimba people are a Bantu group similar to the Ovatwe/OvaHimba/Ovaherero and Aawambo people that live mainly in the areas surrounding and within Ruacana and Opuwo. Our language has close proximity with Otjiherero and that is why we classify our lyrics as Herero. As with the music, that is a universal language,” he posted on his Facebook profile.

The musician in conclusion thanked their fans for their unwavering support and urged them to follow their music videos called MuKaaNgandi and Girls Power on the YouTube channel as well as visiting their Facebook profile whilst in the same vein promised that their next album will be released during the course of this year.

2019-09-30 07:34:33 2 hours ago