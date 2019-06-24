NAMAs2019 calls for dancers…Including non-Namibians

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) 2019 has called for dancers to audition to perform as part of the support for the great performances set for this year’s biggest night in Namibian music.

Non-Namibian citizens can also audition if they bring along a valid Namibian residence permit allowing them to work freely in Namibia.

“Our focus is to elevate the NAMAs every year and dancers form part of this exciting objective. We thus call out energetic dancers, who simply sit at home shelving the art because of the lack of platforms, to come out and showcase their talent,” said John Ekongo, a member of the NAMAs Organising Committee.

The dance department, to be headed by former Miss Namibia, actress and proficient dancer Odile Gertze, will enable the selection of the best of dancers from the two-day audition open for aspiring dancers to join the official NAMAs dance crew line-up for this year’s event.

Ekongo said auditions will take place next week Friday and Saturday between 08h00 and 20h00 at the Pulse Studios Shop 42B Old Breweries Complex, Tal Street in the capital. “All dancers wanting to audition need to be at least 18 years of age or older and be either a Namibian citizen or legally be able to work in Namibia, and must bring either a valid Namibian ID, Namibian passport or Namibian birth certificate with, ” said Ekongo. The awards organising committee said candidates arriving at the audition without the required valid documents will not be considered.

The NAMAs 2019 is well on the way to raise the bar again, not only for the best in music entertainment in Namibia this year but across the African continent. The awards are slated for September 7 at a yet to be disclosed venue.



