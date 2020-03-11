Namcol performance improved with 5,5% in 2019 Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

The Director of Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol), Harold Murangi stated that 2019 results show great improvement of 5,5% for D grade and above, from 20,6 in 2017 to 25,1 in 2019.

He said this at the prize-giving ceremony of Namcol event which took place on Friday at Yetu Yama centre in Katutura.

Namcol hosted the ceremony where pupils and teachers were awarded for their outstanding performances in the 2019 JSC and NSSCO examinations.

Deserving winners who were over 100 received cash prizes ranging from N$500 to N$1 000 and a few sponsorships were handed out from various companies.

Giving his remarks at the ceremony, Murangi encouraged learners to study hard and keep thriving academically at universities.

“A grade 12 certificate used to be a great achievement some years back because it guaranteed you a job. Today, the requirements are completely different. Undergraduate qualifications from the universities do not guarantee you a job anymore, therefore you should continue working hard to attain a qualification that will secure your employment,” Murangi stated.

The best overall JSC performer is Hilma Martin from the Nangolo Senior Secondary School part-time facility for Namcol in the Oshikoto region.

She received an A in both Mathematics and Agriculture as well as a B symbol in Physical Science.

The best overall NSSC ordinary performer is Condensia Paulus from CJ Brandt High School, who scored an A in Biology and Physical Science as well as a B symbol in English.

Mbahimua Mbirimujo, who is from the Namcol Yetu Yama centre, was announced as the overall best candidate of the college.

