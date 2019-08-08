Namcol unveils own radio at Ongwediva

ONGWEDIVA- The Namibian College of Open Learning (NAMCOL) on Wednesday launched its 102.7 frequency for the transmission of educational programmes to learners in the north.

The radio covers a certain radius from its Ongwediva centre.

Before the launch of the frequency in Ongwediva, the educational programmes were broadcast on all channels of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) as well as community radios.

The programmes will also broadcast online.

So far over 2000 radio educational programmes have aired, NAMCOL Director Harold Murangi stated at the launch.

Murangi said the programmes were initiated to develop local capacity to write, record and produce radio programmes.

Equally, Murangi said the radio programmes are beneficial as it fulfills certain teaching methods, benefit the weaker learners when used as a supplementary tool, and supplement unavailable resources.

“My wish is that this development will go a long way in educating not a student, but a society, a nation and the world beyond,” said Murangi.

Speaking on behalf of the region, the Special Advisor to the Governor of Oshana Region Michael Mwinga said education is crucial as it can be used to eliminate inequality, reducing poverty, unemployment and creating a sustainable planet.

“It is very important to introduce school facilities that bring best results in learners performance as in so doing help our children to challenge themselves and reach for their optimum potentials,” said Mwinga.

Mwinga applauded NAMCOL for its commitment to educating the Namibian child and recognising that fun-in-learning reaches the hearts of most youth.

“I therefore want to comment the NAMCOL’s board of governors and the management team for introducing the campus radio frequency which will make it easier to connect with the learners,” said Mwinga.

Mwinga said he was optimistic that the radio frequency will broadcast accurate and precise information in order to improve the learner’s performance.



