Namdia throws weight behind MTC Knockout Project …gives N$50 000 sponsorship

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Namibia’s leading diamond marketing and sales company Namibia Desert Diamonds (Namdia) yesterday sponsored a whopping N$ 50 000 towards the MTC Knockout Project, which is set to take place next month in Windhoek.

The MTC Knockout Project, aimed at creating awareness and fight issues of gender based violence within Namibian societies, will take place on 12 October.

Speaking at the sponsorship handover ceremony in Windhoek yesterday, Namdia’s acting chief executive officer Sven von Blottnitz said they are pleased to be part of such an important and meaningful initiative such as the MTC Knockout Project, which he believes will go a long way in educating the public about the various solutions to gender based violence.

“The Namdia Foundation is pleased to be part of this initiative with MTC. Educating the public and encouraging the public is a step in the right direction. We urge all Namibians to join hands and stop violence against our women and children.”

“It is with great pleasure to announce that the Namdia Foundation has pledged N$50 000 to the MTC Knockout Project for our personality Luis Munana. We have also purchased one table for N$10 000. Let’s all join hands with MTC in combating gender based violence in our society,” said von Blottnitz.

Also speaking at the same event, MTC Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer Tim Ekandjo said that they will persuade other stakeholders to get on board and fight this problem.

“This is more than just a boxing event. This a message that we are sending out about gender based violence. We will be speaking to more corporate within the few days remaining to the event and we are excited and very confident that we are going to raise more funds from the N$50 000 sponsorship we just received. This is obviously a very exciting event, we are going to encourage corporate to sponsor N$50 000 and pledge on behalf of the 20 personalities. If we can achieve that, then we are already looking at N$1 million excluding ticket sales and table sales,” said Ekandjo.

He added: “The aim is really to raise about N$1, 5 million and then we will jointly look at different organisations that deal with GBV and say to them this is our contribution, not MTC’s contribution but all stakeholders who will participate, inclusive of the Namdia Foundation. To say this is a much bigger problem than ourselves, let us come together collectively to fight it, not just once off but over the number of years.”

The fight will see a number of prominent people from the likes of Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement co-founder Job Amupanda, who is paired against businessman Johnny Johnson Doëseb, while multi-award winning gospel artist D-Naff has a cruiserweight showdown with television personality Luis Munana among other many top matchups on the day.

2019-09-19 07:54:10 10 hours ago