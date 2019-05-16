Namibia affirms strong bilateral ties with SA

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- South Africa last Friday celebrated Freedom Day, the day chosen by the High Commission to commemorate the country’s 25th Freedom Day bears utmost significance.

“It comes barely 48 hours after the people of South Africa went to the polls, for the sixth time, to exercise their democratic right,” said Christine //Hoebes, Namibia’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

“I would like to congratulate the people of South Africa for having conducted successful elections. This is yet another sign that the consolidation of democracy in our great Sadc region is indeed alive,” said //Hoebes.

She said Namibia and South Africa enjoy warm and mutually supportive bilateral relations as reflected by the frequency and reciprocity of high-level visits and the intensive nature of bilateral cooperation.

“There are currently 81 signed bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between Namibia and South Africa. This is the highest number that the Republic of Namibia has signed with any bilateral partner,” she accentuated. “Our relations are based on a profound understanding, appreciation of each other and our shared historical background and cultural heritage. This is the foundation upon which our cooperation should continue to manifest itself in our joint efforts to bring about prosperity to our people,” //Hoebes said.

She believes the foundation equally characterises the joint efforts towards the advancement of the development agenda in the Sadc region, as well as at the continental level, “that is to aspire and realise the Africa we want, namely Agenda 2063,” she said. She further affirmed Namibia’s commitment towards closer and all-around cooperation with South Africa.

In the same breath, the deputy minister expressed solidarity over the recent floods which hit the Province of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, causing countless destruction and claiming many lives. “Our heartfelt condolence goes out to the bereaved families who lost loved ones. We would like to wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured. The people of Namibia share the grief with the people of South Africa affected by this calamity.”



