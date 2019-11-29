Namibia aiming for glory at Copa Coca Cola Africa Cup Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Team Namibia that will represent the country at the 2019 Copa Coca Cola Africa Cup in Thika, Kenya next week, has been drawn in Group C of the youth competition against Ethiopia and Uganda.

They leave tomorrow for Kenya as they prepare to make their presence at the continental football youth cup, which officially starts on Monday and runs until 6 December.

Namibia’s first group match will be against Uganda on Monday, before turning their attention to the Ethiopia clash later on the same day. If the Namibian youngsters manage to finish top of their group or at least secure the runner-up spot, they will proceed through to the knockout phase of the competition, where they will battle for a place in the next stage of the cup.

The Namibian team is composed of participants who were selected from the various secondary schools that participated in the re-launched Namibian version of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament. In Kenya, the Namibian youngsters will battle for top honours with their other African counterparts, which will see the likes of South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Angola, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Burkina Faso and host Kenya all in contention.

In total, 12 countries will compete against each other to determine the overall winner, who will go on to be crowned the 2019 Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup champions.

According to the head of the Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU), Solly Duiker, who will accompany Team Namibia to Kenya, the mood in the camp is high and the boys are ready to go.

“I’m grateful to announce that all 16 players are in camp and the mood is very good. The boys are positive, I overheard them saying they want to go out there and win the trophy. We are playing against Uganda and Ethiopia, it will be Namibia’s first appearance at this tournament and the boys are looking forward to it,” said a buoyant Duiker.

Copa Coca-Cola Cup is the premier worldwide grassroots football tournament that unlocks the dreams and possibilities of the world’s football stars. It also aims to inspire young footballers to achieve their dreams through a renowned and respected football tournament in various countries globally, which continues to give voice to the faces who nurture the budding talents of young football heroes as it showcases Africa’s pride and belief in upcoming youngsters.

Team Namibia for Copa Africa Cup: James Jacob Nghilifavali Hamupembe, Markus Kotokeni Elia, Eliasel Simaneka Tangi Temus, Yogine Dankie Shephine Awaseb, Muhupua Urika, Romeo Regernald Routh, John Junior Araeb, Giovanny Gaingob, Naameontu Robert Haihuna, Efraim Minter Mbango, Thomas Tangi Kangulu, Marc Vivien Haraseb, Ismael Ndjene, Andries Henry, Andrias Zandoke, Benediktus Mukoya Thikusho.

2019-11-29 10:08:51 | 14 hours ago