Namibia-Bulgaria forum cancelled

WINDHOEK - The Namibia-Bulgaria Business Breakfast forum that was slated to start tomorrow at NamPower Convention Centre, has been cancelled.

The forum was intended to provide a platform for the local business people and their Bulgarian counterparts to foster linkages, explore business opportunities, promote the two countries as ideal locations of choice as well as seek to expand the volume of bilateral trade between Namibia and the Republic of Bulgaria.

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development in partnership with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) was to host the Namibia-Bulgaria Business Breakfast forum tomorrow at the NamPower Convention Centre in Windhoek, on the occasion of the visit of a business delegation from Bulgaria led by Zaharieva, Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development spokesperson, Olavi Haikera yesterday said, according to the communication from the Republic of Bulgaria channeled through the Namibian Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the planned event was cancelled due to unforeseen technical reasons.

“To this effect, the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development wishes to apologise to the business fraternity for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Haikera apologised.

The 27-business delegation from Bulgaria was to be represented and included companies with interests in the sectors of food production, insurances, aviation, armaments, real estate, tourism, agriculture, health, energy, construction, Information Technology, and logistics.

Major highlights of the programme were to be addressed by the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and the Namibia Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development as well as back-to-back meetings that will allow for thorough engagements between businesspeople of the two countries.

2019-11-12 07:08:23 | 20 minutes ago