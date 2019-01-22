Namibia, China enjoy elevated strategic relationship - Katjavivi

WINDHOEK - Namibia enjoys an elevated strategic relationship with the Asian economic powerhouse the People’s Republic of China, the Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi informed hundreds attending a gala dinner in Windhoek to mark the Chinese spring festival.

The celebration held in Windhoek was attended by prominent Chinese business personalities, the police Chief Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga, the Chairperson of the National Council, Margreth Mensah-Williams, and others marked the beginning of new year on the traditional Chinese calendar and has a colorful history of over 4 000 years.

“I can speak with confidence that our two countries do enjoy an excellent elevated strategic partnership. I recall with appreciation the way my delegation was hosted by the Chinese Parliament in August 2016, the great strides that were made during the visit to China by our Head of State, Dr Hage Geingob and the visit to Namibia in May 2018 by the Speaker of the Chinese Parliament, His Excellency Li Zhanshu,” Katjavivi expounded on the two countries’ rock-solid relationship on Sunday.

“On that note I’m confident that our two parliamentary institutions and our two countries will continue to further strengthen this cordial relationship through periodical reviews and above all in the interests of our two nations,” Katjavivi informed the gala dinner hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming, who since his appointment has been very active consolidating bilateral cooperation with Namibia in the areas of trade, industrial relations, education, training and infrastructure development, among others.

Zhang noted, “In the past year of 2018, China-Africa relations have scored extraordinary achievements. Africa is a vital foundation of China’s diplomacy and African people are our most reliable allied force. In September 2018, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was successfully held, and 54 African representatives including 50 heads of state and government attended the summit.”

“In the future, China and Africa will continue upholding the principle of win-win cooperation, and work with our friends to build a much closer community of shared future between China and Africa,” he said.

He stated the relationship between Namibia and China “has become better and better. China was a strong supporter of the Namibian independence struggle and a reliable partner for Namibian national development. In 2018, President Hage Geingob visited China twice. The two heads of state met three times in six months.”

“The Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, successfully visited Namibia. Our bilateral relations have entered a new era of comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,” said the Chinese ambassador.

He further stated the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries has deepened, which includes China space tracking, telemetry and command station, and the Husab uranium mine, which is one of the largest Chinese investments in Africa.

Zhang also said Namibian beef and oysters are being exported to China that has also helped Namibia to build ports and highways that link various regions of Namibia and promote trade and the transportation of goods and services within the country.

“It is worth noting that in 2018, China has become Namibia’s largest export market. China-Namibia practical cooperation is opening up a magnificent and beautiful picture,” stated the accomplished diplomat.



2019-01-22 09:02:35 16 hours ago