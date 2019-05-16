Namibia ends 7th at South African Squash Tournament

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK - Team Namibia finished 7th overall at the South African Districts and Festival Squash Tournament (SACD) that took place over the weekend.

A well-prepared Namibian team got much-needed exposure at a high-level provincial tournament, considering that the country’s top players were out due to injury and unavailability.

The level of squash at the SACD was of top-notch, having the South African National Defence Force taking top honours, with Boland coming in second and Limpopo third respectively. The SACD serves as a platform which gives small provinces an opportunity to compete against each other, where they select the Javaz Cup and Kaplin Cup teams.

More than half of the players have never competed in the tournament which will serve as a benchmark for them to up their game in terms of fitness and adopt a more rigorous playing style in the four-walled court.

