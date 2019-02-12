Namibia explores PPP for Namport

SWAKOPMUND - Namport CEO Bisey /Uirab says government and the institution is currently exploring the possibility of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to maximise benefits for the Port of Walvis Bay, as the new container terminal is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Bisey during a courtesy call to the port by the Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams said Jamaica agreed to explore the possibility and its benefits to Namibia.

Hence, he says Jamaican expertise will be of great benefit for Namibia and the company if government agrees to the partnership arrangements to manage the new container terminal.

Jamaica has become a role-model for several countries around the world since it implemented its PPP policy in 2012, which saw the country completing five major projects, three of them in renewables, with a total investment value of about N$16 billion.

Jamaica also entered into a PPP for Kingston Freeport Terminals Limited, an affiliate of French shipping company CMA CGM, for 30 years.

This deal included an upfront payment of about N$970 million, with annual concession payments of N$195 million

Uirab said they are in the process of drafting an agreement on staff exchange and information sharing among others to assist Namibia in this regard.

“Namport plays a significant role in the economy of the country and we have seen the benefits the Port of Kingston have brought to Jamaica through PPPs. Hence, it is important that we have this kind of understanding and dialogue with countries such as Jamaica and Singapore to get the maximum benefits when Namibia decides to go ahead with the PPP,” he said.

On his part, Williams said Jamaica is ready to exchange expertise since they have already implemented a PPP policy. He said apart from that, Namibia can also benefit from his country in terms of marine science.

“We have the fourth best Marine University in the world and fostering a partnership will be very beneficial to both countries in terms of education, protection of our marine resources and trade facilitation,” said Williams.

