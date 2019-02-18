Namibia, Iran striving for South-South co-op

Steven Klukowski

WINDHOEK – Iran and Namibia are both members of the Non-Aligned Movement, sharing the same aspiration for South-South Cooperation and Triangular Development aimed at skills transfer in order to achieve a higher quality of life for their peoples, says Dr Jerobeam Shaanika, former Namibian ambassador to the Republic of Cuba.

He was speaking on behalf of the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Islamic Revolution at the Iranian embassy here last week. Ambassador Shaanika said bilateral relations between Namibia and Iran “have grown from strength to strength” pre-dating Namibia’s independence when Iran was one of the steadfast supporters of the Namibian people’s quest for self-determination. Shaanika pledged that these two countries should “continue to work together for the improvement of economic and social development and the protection of the environment as well as sustainable development for the future which we desire and hope to attain for succeeding generations”.

Shaanika further pointed out that it is the collective responsibility of members of the international community to always seek and preserve peace, emphasising that cooperation on bilateral and multilateral endeavours between countries “should always be guided by the desire to build a brighter future for ourselves and the generations to come”. He also expressed Namibia’s happiness for the numerous times that Iran visited Africa over the last four years to strengthen cooperation. “We are hopeful that all these engagements are contributing towards the global plan for the planet, people and prosperity to eradicate poverty,” said Shaanika. He urged the two countries to rededicate themselves towards forging friendships between them and the rest of the international community. “Such that cooperation amongst nations should minimise the difference among nations in order to realise the vision of the future we want,” said he.

Iranian ambassador, Dr Vahid Karimi, said that for the last forty years his country has been fostering friendly relations with her neighbours and the international community. “We are looking for a world free of violence and extremism. We preach peace, love and solidarity with all nations, as we did and supported people of Namibia, South Africa and Bosnia for their freedom,” Karimi said. He added that “sanctions mixed with mismanagement and created problems for the people”.

He lastly stressed that his country is enjoying good relations with Namibia and that he and other Iranians in Namibia enjoy living here. This auspicious event was attended by some Namibian ministers, various members of the diplomatic corps and members of the Iranian community in Namibia, amongst others.



2019-02-18 10:04:58 1 months ago