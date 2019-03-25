Namibia, Kenya should capitalise on natural resources: Geingob

WINDHOEK – President Hage Geingob says Namibia and Kenya should work together to capitalise on the economic potential the two countries’ natural resources offer.

The Head of State remarked at State House on Friday when he addressed President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and his business delegation who were in the country on a five-day official visit. The President says the two countries are well equipped with diverse natural resources that should be exploited and harnessed for the economic benefit of the people. It is against this background that Namibia must expand cooperation in the areas of manufacturing, value-addition of minerals, as well as agro-processing and therefore thetwo countries should work together to capitalise on the economic potential these areas offer, he adds.

Geingob says Namibia is renowned for its beef, fish, dates, grapes, diamond, gold, uranium, marble and salt, amongst others, which are exported elsewhere in Africa, Europe and Asia.

“We are working hard to add other countries to our list of export destinations and will be delighted to have Kenya on that exclusive list,” he says, pointing out that Kenya has an excellent transport and logistical network as well as one of the biggest and most well-managed harbours in Africa, the Port of Mombasa. Similarly Namibia has a well-managed port with direct access to principal shipping routes, which is a natural gateway to international trade.

Geingob says cooperation between the two ports will greatly contribute to the realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement and Agenda 2063.

He adds that Namibia welcomes the promise made by Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, that an EU-Africa trade pact would be part of a ‘partnership of equals’ between the continents, thereby signaling Europe’s stronger involvement in Africa.

“We hope that this will be reflected in negotiations for the successor to the Cotonou Agreement, which expires in May 2020,” Geingob says. - Nampa

