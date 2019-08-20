Namibia leads the way in Africa with vast resources…biomass Technology Expo draws 1 400  visitors and exhibitors from seven countries

Deon Schlechter



WINDHOEK - The Namibia Biomass industry Group (N-BiG) Biomass Technology Expo (BTE) held at Otjiwa Lodge recently was the biggest biomass event Namibia has ever seen, confirming the country as a leader in this field in Africa.

More than 120 exhibitors travelled thousands of kilometres to Otjiwa – from South Africa, Germany, Austria, Denmark, the UK and the USA to showcase their new technology. They also reached out to potential customers and exchanged ideas. With 1 400 visitors, the BTE claims its place among Namibia’s most vibrant business shows.

The Otjozondjupa Region has the potential to become a biomass industrial hub, which can locate many different production processes and companies at one location. While using woodchips as input, the production processes would be linked: excess heat of one process is used as input for the next. The project is initiated by the GIZ Bush Control and Biomass Utilisation project. A Namibian delegation will travel to Germany in September to explore implementation options.

Ned Sibeya, Deputy Chief National Planning Commission, encouraged visitors in his opening speech: “The event links buyers to sellers, experts to laymen, and Namibia to the rest of the world. BTE develops new ways of thinking about our vast biomass resources and how it can be fully explored. The technology at the heart of this expo provides the means to unlock the true value of these resources. We are on the right path to something meaningful.”

“I believe this sector will grow significantly over the next years,” Vetumbuavi Mungunda, CEO of Standard Bank Namibia explained. “As 60 to 70 percent of Namibians depend on agriculture, biomass is an opportunity to reduce rural poverty. Diversification of the sector helps us to deal with drought and create additional income for farmers and our country as a whole. Our engagement in the biomass sector started with our interest in improving rangeland and productivity of farming communities.” Many Namibians are already realising the biomass business opportunity. Consequently, established companies like Hochland Tractors, Ombengu Energy, John Deere Otjiwarongo, Pupkewitz, Tafe and others exhibited at the expo.

