Namibia Post shows its generosity ……donates N$60 million for drought

WINDHOEK- Namibia Post and Telecommunication Holdings (NPTH) have donated N$60 million towards the government Drought Relief Programme yesterday morning.

Speaking during the event, chairperson of Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings LTD Lena Kangandjela, said the holding company donated with the aim to assist the effective implementation of the drought relief programme, for government to achieve its intended objective.

She said the funds will be channeled towards the national disaster fund under the custody of the Prime Minister and will form part of NPTH’s social responsibility during drought spells.

“This donation aims to strengthen the Namibian government by restoring the faith and trust that the Namibian people have in their government to provide during the hard times,” she explained.

NPTH further encouraged other corporate entities and private sectors as well as the Namibian nation to meet the government halfway in its efforts to ensure that the livelihoods of the affected communities are maintained and to heed to the call of President Hage Geingob.

Geingob declared drought an emergency and that arid Namibia has been experiencing a persistent drought for the past three years, which caused farmers to destock.

Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Stanley Simataa received the donation on behalf of the government. He said the lives and livelihood of the people are at stakes and that is why the government is appealing for the assistance from all entities to contribute towards the drought relief in order to sustain the lives of the affected people.

“If we fail in our efforts to mitigate the effects of this drought and our people lose their livelihood, the burden will enviably fall on you (private entities). We are glad that many Namibian entities have responded positively to our plea and they are continuing to respond to it,” he said.

He further explained the international entities have also heard government plea and recently, one of the entity, Huawei has responded on Wednesday with a cash donation of N$300 000, as part of their social responsibilities.



2019-07-05 08:58:27 8 hours ago