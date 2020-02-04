Namibia to benefit from proposed Fifa billion-dollar initiatives…world-class stadiums planned for member associations Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Namibia stands to be one of the beneficiaries from the proposed Federation of International Football Associations’ (Fifa) billion-dollar investment initiatives for Africa, which will see the world’s football governing body building at least one world-class stadium for each of the 54 member associations from the continent.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at the weekend proposed a range of new initiatives for the elevation of African football. Speaking at a seminar in Rabat, Morroco, focusing on the development of competitions and infrastructure in African football, Infantino proposed the creation of a new pan-African club competition, a world nations league for women’s football, more frequent youth world championships and more youth competition categories.

The seminar was attended by the president of African Football Confederation (Caf), delegates from each of Caf’s 54 Member Associations, African football legends, representatives from the international banking and investment industries, as well as the media.

As for investment mobilisation, Fifa and Caf will assemble a panel of partners and a minimum fund of US$1 billion to make solid and sustainable infrastructural investments in Africa, from which Fifa will ensure this funding is managed via transparent accountable procedures.

“We are elaborating a proposal to mobilise US$1 billion to build at least one top stadium in the countries of each of Fifa and Caf’s 54 member associations,” Infantino said.

The new pan-African club competition, proposed by the Fifa president, would comprise 20 permanent member clubs and would be supported by additional clubs that qualify via regional competitions.

The permanent member clubs would be urged to provide an investment of US$20 million to the project annually over five years, taking their total investment to US$100 million. They would also have to meet other participation criteria such as investment in youth and women’s football. In this way, the competition would have the potential to generate a revenue of US$3 billion over a five-year cycle – and would also create the conditions for African football to be able to retain some of most talented players in the continent.

Infantino added that his proposal is part of a joint Fifa/Caf strategy for the elevation of African football, which is also focused on refereeing and investment mobilisation.

Concerning refereeing, he proposed the creation of a group of professional referees financed and organised by Fifa in partnership with Caf. “Referees have to be above and beyond doubt – and to do that, we have to protect them,” he said, adding “We will take 20 of the best African Fifa referees, professionalise them, and give them permanent, professional contracts. They should be the guardians of the rules of our game and we must protect them and make them totally autonomous.”

“I want to create a real pan-African league that would feature 20-24 clubs with a maximum of maybe two clubs per country that would still play in their national leagues but who would play during the year so we can really crown the club champions of Africa,” he added.

The seminar on the development of competitions and infrastructure in African football is organised at the initiative of Fifa and in coordination with the Confederation of African Football (Caf). The event is aimed at harnessing commitment, determination and passion of all of those involved in African football.

– Adapted from Nampa/Xinhua

