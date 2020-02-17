Namibia to Hollywood Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Namibia to Hollywood is a programme initiated this year to train and groom Namibian actors, actresses, artists, dancers and models to give them exposure and explore the dynamic art and entertainment industry in Hollywood.

Hollywood is a neighbourhood in the central region of Los Angeles, California, notable as the home of the United States film industry, including several of its historic studios.

The platform was created by Namibian creative Leonard Zithe, who will choose 10 people from each category, train them with other facilitators and send them to prospective agencies in the States next year.

“We have noticed the art industry in our country is limited; that is why we decided to give our aspiring creatives a platform to explore and see what others are doing in Hollywood to bring the knowledge back to the country,” explained Namibia to Hollywood marketing consultant David Shikongo.

According to Shikongo, the duration of the training is one year, starting March. Thereafter, the trained nominees will be sent to the States, where they will spend two weeks exploring, learning and showcasing their talents.

He said apart from endorsements they were given by the Namibia Film Commission, they are searching for complete funding.

To be part of this new and exciting programme, one has to register with a certain fee, depending on the preferred package: basic, standard or premium.

Shikongo is calling upon all talents in the country to take part and get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to one of the most celebrated places in the world.

Namibia to Hollywood is the first of its kind in the country and it is planned to take place annually. – ashikololo@nepc.com.na

