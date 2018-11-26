Namibian Karatekas acknowledged for hard work …Mwiya and Mutelo come out tops

Windhoek – Incumbent, much adored Chief Administrator (CA) of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Fred Simataa Mwiya Sr, is amongst deserving local Karatekas who have been rewarded for excellence during the just ended Karate season.

The SHIHANKAI of Karate Sen South Africa (SA) held its year-end Award Giving Ceremony in Windhoek on Saturday, which saw deserving senior students and its founder rewarded with new titles and grading.

Following a strenuous physically and emotionally exhausting exercise of grading, the following Karatekas were chief beneficiaries from the grading ceremony.

Johan Roux, founder of the school, was bestowed with the distinct honour of 9th Dan title of Kaiso, with Arnold Jeneke picking up the 7th Dan title of Kiyoshi, while Mwiya of Namibia was the proud recipient of the title of 6th Dan –and countryman, Ace Mutelo, retuning the compliment with the 5th Dan title of Shihan to complete the accolades for Namibian Karatekas.

