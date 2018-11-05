Namibian reception got us emotional - The Soil

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – South African acapella group, The Soil speaking to New Era after their amazing performance at Windhoek Jazz Festival on Saturday, said “We felt emotional when people started singing back to us.”

The Soil - who performed for the first time in Namibia over the weekend - has received overwhelming reactions from audience during their performance at the Independence Stadium.

The gentle acoustic group, consists of lead singer Buhlebendalo Mda, Luphindo Ngxanga who handles the base, and Ntsika Fana Ngxanga, who backed up all voice tones and blending them to desirable melodies.

Performing their renowned song ‘Asante Sana’ from the album Nostalgic Moments, The Soil put up a show to remember, which saw the crowd standing up from their camping chairs and comfy cushions and moving closer to the stage with some individuals singing along word by word tied with loud cheering sounds and applause.

The song Asante Sana particularly speaks against apartheid that is barred in both South Africa and Namibia, and rejoices African freedom in general. The song, according to the group, is for healing wounds of that unwanted history.

Another track by The Soil that got the audience bouncing is ‘Celebrate’, which speaks fondly of humanity, peace and happiness with a gospel vibe.

The audience further got uncontrollable on a fast tempo song titled ‘Korobela’ which was released not so long ago.

The soulful group also paid tribute to all the fallen music icons on a cover song called ‘Lakutshona’, specifically dedicated to the late Jabulani Tsambo famously known as Hip Hop Pantsula, later shortened to HHP. On this song, Buhlebendalo Mda went all out mimicking the most of the guitar chord notes which she delivered perfectly with her emotional voice.

The group also got a standing ovation on a song ‘Suzan’ which was the last song from The Soil, following their remarkable performance of the night with a total of eleven songs that got the gathering roaring for more. The song ‘Suzan’ mysteriously gives the mind and soul a dejavu sensation that relates to the feeling of being somewhere you have never been before but feels like you have been there already.

Speaking to New Era, group member Buhlebendalo Mda who gave comments on behalf of the three-members hailing from neighbouring South Africa, said she is overjoyed by a Namibian reception they received from music supporters in attendance throughout their performance. She narrated that she came to the show three hours prior to their performance to observe the energy from the crowd and generally calm her nerves. “I felt emotional when people started singing back to us,” she said. Adding that it was a standoff feeling of gratitude.

However, music producer, singer and song writer Zonke from Port Elizabeth who was the main act for the night did not engage her fans entirely although songs such as ‘Reach it’ and ‘Release me’ taken from her album ‘Work of Heart’ got few individuals humming along. Artist Catarina Duarte also charmed the jazz night to complete the international act line up.

The fun filled event brought together hundreds of people from different backgrounds and age groups furnished with cooler box and driven by the spirit of music celebration under one roof. DB audio with their up tech sound, staging and lighting created an ambience of Jazz musical atmosphere. Also in attendance was Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, Patron of Windhoek Jazz Festival 2018 accompanied by fellow high ranking officials.



2018-11-05 09:25:11 1 months ago