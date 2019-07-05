Namibians have potential to be crowned Miss Universe - Michelle McLean-Bailey

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Twenty-seven years ago, a Namibian beauty queen was crowned Miss Universe and today our own, Michelle McLean-Bailey still believes it is possible for another Namibian beauty to compete internationally and win the Miss Universe or Miss World crown.

However, a lack of support is one reason Namibians have not been crowned Miss Universe or World after 1992, McLean-Bailey told Entertainment Now! this week.

McLean-Bailey, who desperately wants to see Namibian contestants win the Miss Universe title, said government should actively support beauty pageants be it Miss Teen or Miss Namibia.

“I would like to see our government supporting our beauty queen because she is the woman that will go out as the goodwill ambassador and as an ambassador of our country,” said McLean-Bailey, who is one of the judges at this year’s Miss Namibia event.

McLean-Bailey also advised the woman, who will be crowned Miss Namibia 2019, to take her responsibilities seriously and respect their sponsors, “as that is the one thing that will make her year of reign a success”.

“Take the Miss Namibia opportunity seriously and be honoured to be part of Miss Namibia. When one of you becomes Miss Namibia, you will be expected to look after your sponsors and listen to the director,” remarked McLean-Bailey.

Reflecting on her journey as Miss Namibia 1991 and Miss Universe 1992, McLean-Bailey said taking part in Miss Namibia has opened many doors and she was able to use that platform to start the ‘Michelle McLean Children Trust’.

“We have done hundreds of projects to raise funds for children’s education, travel the world and meet interesting people,” she added.

According to McLean-Bailey, Miss Namibia 2019 finalists are incredibly strong and she hopes to see Miss Universe coming out of that group.

“Becoming Miss Namibia has been one of the greatest opportunities and it has opened doors for me and I have experienced a lot,” commented Miss Namibia 2014, Brumilda Ochs.

A few contestants who spoke to Entertainment Now! said they were excited to be taking part in this year’s pageant and that they are ready to start the journey as Miss Namibia.





2019-07-05 10:48:31 7 hours ago