Namibians only act on GBV when tragedy strikes

SWAKOPMUND - The Governor of Erongo Region, Cleophas Mutjavikua says Namibia has become a nation that acts only when tragedy strikes, in terms of gender-based violence (GBV) instead of spotting the dangers and avoid them from happening.

Mutjavikua was speaking at the opening of a GBV and human rights and consultation workshop on women economic empowerment framework that took place on Thursday afternoon in Swakopmund.

Referring to the murder of Lindie Prinsloo who was brutally murdered 10 days ago by her boyfriend in Swakopmund, Mutjavikua said her death is not a stand-alone case but clearly shows Namibia as a society is failing all women vulnerable to GBV.

“All the signs were there and everyone knew what was happening in their household, yet we all only acting after her life was ended. We certainly cannot turn a blind eye to societal norms and believes that are fuelling gender-based violence. We see things happening in our community but yet keep quiet thinking it is a private family matter,” said the Erongo governor.

Mutjavikua also pointed out that Namibian laws should be reviewed and amendments made to deal directly with domestic violence.

“We should look at separating couples caught up in domestic violence for at least three months. Make professional counselling legal and look at incarcerating suspects for a period instead of releasing them on bail,” he suggested.

Meanwhile a group of women from Swakopmund also marched in town to condone gender-based violence.

The march was initiated by Swakopmund resident, Tasneem Ochs and was aimed at creating awareness about the consequences of GBV and encourage those dealing with it to seek help.

“This march is not just necessarily about the recent murder of Lindie Prinsloo, but also for every other person that is trapped in an abusive relationship,” Ochs said on Friday.

2018-11-12 09:03:36 1 months ago