Namibians wellbeing and safety a priority- NAMAs Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

MTC’s Corporate Communications Practitioner Fikameni Mathias has said the extension of the lockdown means the current circumstances that are of public knowledge dictates the safety of Namibians as a nation an utmost priority, further explaining that now the awards have been indefinitely postponed, a new date will have to be set when all has returned to normal.

He was answering to questions posted by Entertainment Now! on the stance of the awards amidst Covid-19. “The safety of every Namibian will not be compromised by any gathering, including that of the

NAMAs and anything pertaining the awards will be availed to the public after the lockdown has been lifted,” informed Mathias.

The organising team mentioned that pronouncing itself on the matter will be pre-mature but their focus right now is lending a helping hand towards the government in curbing the spread of the virus. “We are

not in the know of what will happen after 4 May. As for the rest, we will only be able to make pronouncements after the lockdown has been lifted. Until then, we are assisting government efforts in combating Covid-19,” stated Mathias.

With the indefinite postponement of the 10th edition of the NAMAs, one of the biggest events in the county’s music and social calendar, it’s inevitable to dissect the path and work it takes to host such a magnitude event, the same applies to the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and any other music award shows in the world.

“There is a lot that goes into the preparations of the NAMAs which includes the production of the show, broadcast, staging and marketing the event. This also includes dance rehearsals and hospitality. But again, the organising committee will meet after the lockdown has been lifted to discuss on the way forward which will bring out a new date too, ” enlighted Mathias.

In 2018, the NAMAs were hosted in Swakopmund at the Dome, the organising team saying the stage set-up started on 16 April, before the event with more than 700 lights which were used. The cabling at the awards was 1 200 km in length. In 2019 the stage had over 300 meters of trussing, 95 motor counts 354 automated lighting fixtures, over 450 000 watts of powered more 4.4 million audiovisual pixels just to mention a few.

Last year, the set the bar higher by having multiple stages and moments such as Lize Ehlers making a grand entrance on the night riding a black stallion with an entourage of 30 women. RnB young sensation Y’Cliff who drowned in his feelings on stage, performing in a bathtub.

Sally Boss Madam grew wings that night and was escorted on an eagle to towards the edge of the stage.

In South Africa, the SAMAs which is considered Africa's most anticipated show has also been postponed until further notice.

In Namibia, only artists who released albums commercially between 1 December 2018 and 30 November 2019 were eligible to take part in the last edition of the NAMAs 2020.

Only time will tell as to which artists will be rewarded for their hard work during these two awards with the SAMAs having about 38 categories and the NAMAs with 24 respectively.

In the meantime the Entertainment Now! crew wishes you, the artist and music enthusiast patience and resilience and most importantly follow the rules and regulations enforced by the government during this difficult time that has thrashed the industry and continues to throw heavy blows.

psiririka@nepc.com.na

2020-04-17 10:14:51 | 1 days ago