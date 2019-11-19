Namibia’s 2021 Afcon qualification bid strained… after 2-0 defeat in Conakry Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s qualification bid to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament on Sunday suffered a slight blow when the Brave Warriors lost 2-0 to the National Elephants of Guinea away in Conakry during their Group A qualifier.

The two sides met on Sunday after two contrasting results in their respective opening qualifying matches, with Namibia securing a 2-1 win over Chad at home and Guinea playing to a 2-2 draw at Mali. Guinea needed to win and Namibia had to get a good result away from home and that made up for an interesting game in Conakry.

But the home side knew what they had to do to remain relevant in the Group after Mali earlier on defeated Chad 2-0 away from home.

Issiaga Sylla scored on 41 minutes to give the hosts the lead and it was three points in the bag for them on 70 minutes after another goal by Jose Kante to secure a much needed 2-0 victory. Guinea now go top of Group A followed by Mali both on four points, with Namibia in third place on three points and Chad bottom of the table after two straight defeats.

Warriors interim coach Bobby Samaria and his charges will take the lessons learned and return home as he comes to lead the local-based Warriors in preparation for next year’s African Nations Championship (Chan) finals, whose final draw, dates and venue are yet to be confirmed and communicated by Caf.

The 2021 Afcon qualifiers will resume in 2020.

The 2021 Afcon is scheduled to be the 33rd edition of the biennial continental men’s football championship of Africa organized by the Confederation of African Football (Caf). The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon in June 2021. Algeria are the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Brave Warriors vs Guinea: Kazapua, Lombard, Katjiukua, Hanamub, Nyambe, Hotto, Fredericks, Hoaseb, Kamatuka, Shitembi and Shalulile.

2019-11-19 08:30:42 | 5 hours ago