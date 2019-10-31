Namibia’s Nerongo appointed Cosana secretary general …local netball on the comeback trail Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Netball Namibia (NN) secretary-general Imelda Nerongo has been appointed to serve as the new secretary-general of the recently resuscitated Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (Cosana).

Nerongo’s recent appointment follows hot on the heels of Namibia’s historic triumph of the 2019 M1 Nations Cup in Singapore, which saw the nation restore respect and return to its rightful place on the African and global netball arenas.

Along with Nerongo, Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) president Letticia Chipandu was appointed Cosana president and Getrude Mukumi from the Netball Association of Zambia was appointed Cosana vice president.

Kelebogile Maplanka from the Botswana Netball Association will handle Cosana’s marketing portfolio while South Africa’s Ntombi Masango will be in charge of the organisation’s finances, with South African nationals Theresa Prince and Bennie Simon entrusted with the umpires and coaches’ portfolios.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, an excited Nerongo said she is thrilled by her recent appointment as Cosana secretary-general and hopes to make a significant contribution to the regional netball governing body.

“I am very excited about this position and I know it’s going to be a big role but I’m excitedly looking forward to it and hope to play my part,” said an enthusiastic Nerongo, who along with her NN leadership have been instrumental in reviving the fortunes of local netball.

She highlighted that her appointment to Cosana will also benefit Namibian netball in many ways, as the country will now become a regular participant in regional competitions and also use the knowledge and skills gained at Cosana level to implement initiatives and create opportunities back at home.

“It will be a good opportunity for us to try and exploit all regional competitions, and get the best out of our players. Our netball will get exposed within the region and the outside world, this will also mean that the team will compete in various competitions in the region and across, which was not mostly the case in the not-to-distant past. I’m just hoping to inspire others,” she added.

Deputy sports minister Agnes Tjongarero, during Monday’s official welcoming of the Desert Jewels from Singapore, also used the opportunity to congratulate Nerongo on her appointment to Cosana.

