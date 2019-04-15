Nampol probes racial slur at Swakopmund bar

WALVIS BAY - The Namibian police in Swakopmund is investigating a case of alleged racial discrimination and defamation of character that was reported last week Wednesday.

Although details of the incident remain sketchy at this stage, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu yesterday told New Era that a Windhoek tour guide was allegedly called a ‘black monkey’ at the NDY Saire Pub in Tobias Hainyeko Street, Swakopmund.

According to Iikuyu, the suspect, who is being investigated, allegedly used racial remarks towards the complainant, not only calling him a monkey but also demanding that he should not enter the bar again as it is for Germans only and not for blacks.

Iikuyu yesterday said the suspect has not yet been arrested pending the finalisation of investigation but is known to Nampol.



2019-04-15 09:47:28 11 hours ago